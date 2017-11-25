Blues Build Early Lead, Beat Wild 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Kyle Brodziak added a short-handed goal in the St. Louis Blues’ 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Paul Stastny, Dmitrij Jaskin and Sammy Blais also scored for the Blues, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Jake Allen made 22 saves to help St. Louis win for the third time in four games and improve its points total to an NHL-best 35 at 17-6-1.

Charlie Coyle, Zack Mitchell and Eric Staal scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves. He’s 6-13-2 in his career against St. Louis.

Schwartz’s second goal with 8:24 left in the third thwarted a mounting Minnesota rally. Colton Parayko found Schwartz all alone in the crease and Schwartz had enough time to wait out Dubnyk for the power play goal to make it 5-3 Blues.

Blais scored on a power play three minutes later for his NHL goal.

Stastny’s power-play goal gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:15 in the first period. It was Stastny’s second goal in four games.

Jaskin made it 2-0 five minutes later, a product of an intense fore-check that forced Wild defenseman Kyle Quincey to try and throw the puck out of the Minnesota zone, but it bounced off of Chris Thorburn right to Jaskin’s stick.

Schwartz deflected Vladimir Tarasenko’s pass to make it 3-0 late in the first. The duo have combined for 10 points in their last three games.

Coyle took advantage of a Blais giveaway to score a short-handed goal with 4:58 left in the second period. It was the first of the season for Coyle, who was playing in just his seventh game after coming back from a broken fibula.

Brodziak regained the three-goal lead for the Blues at 2:09 of the third period.

Mitchell tipped in Daniel Winnik’s feed at 3:31 to cut the Blues’ lead to 4-2.

Staal made it a one-goal game after he banged home his own rebound at 8:52. Staal has nine points in his last seven games.

NOTES: F Wild forward Chris Stewart played for the Blues in parts of four seasons (2010-14). … Blues coach Mike Yeo coached the Wild in parts of five seasons (2011-2016). … The Wild scratched D Mike Reilly. … The Blues scratched D Carl Gunnarsson, D Nate Prosser and L Magnus Paajarvi.

UP NEXT

Wild: At Winnipeg on Monday night.

Blues: Host Anaheim on Wednesday night.

