Missing Emu Named ‘Dork’ Dies During Capture

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A community search for a missing emu in central Minnesota has come to a tragic end.

Dork the emu went missing in Becker last month. The community rallied to help Tom Berry, Dork’s owner, find the bird by selling shirts and starting a Facebook page.

Saturday, the Big Lake Police Department said the search came to a sad end when Dork suffered cardiac arrest during an attempt to wrangle the bird.

Dork was found near Earl Road in Big Lake. A resident contained Dork in his yard while Berry, police officers and residents attempted to capture the bird.

Police said it’s common for emus to suffer cardiac arrest during stressful events.

