Mike’s Mix: Pumpkin Spice Lawsuit From Five Watt Coffee

Filed Under: Mike's Mix

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, it’s a kick of caffeine with your favorite fall spice — and a dash of booze, of course.

To make Pumpkin Spice syrup, combine:

  • 1 15 oz can Pumpkin Puree
  • 2 cups Water
  • 4 cups (packed) Brown Sugar

Mix well in a saucepan, then bring to a boil.  Cut heat, and add these spices:

  • 1 tsp Ground Cinnamon
  • 1 ½ tsp Ground Nutmeg
  • 1 tsp Ground Cloves
  • 1 tsp Ground Ginger

Let simmer for 10 minutes and strain. Syrup will be thick; use a spoon to encourage strainer to drain.

Separately, make Vanilla Bean syrup:

  • 4 cups Demerara Sugar
  • 4 cups Water
  • 4 Madagascar Vanilla Beans (cut, and scraped)

Combine in a saucepan and bring to boil; simmer for 10 minutes.

To Build 1 Drink:

In a 20 oz cup combine:

  • 1 oz Pumpkin Spice syrup
  • ¾ oz Vanilla Bean syrup
  • 6 dashes of Dashfire Cinnamon Bitters
  • 2 shots of Espresso
  • Steamed Whole Milk

Leave about 1″ of room for whipped cream, topped with a dusting of ground cinnamon

Five Watt Coffee is a two-location coffee company, with locations in the Kingfield neighborhood of southwest Minneapolis, and the Beltrami neighborhood of northeast Minneapolis. In addition to the one-of-a-kind coffee drinks that have defined the Kingfield location, the Beltrami location serves food, beer, wine, and low-proof cocktails.

fivewattcoffee.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch