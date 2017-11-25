Mike’s Mix: Pumpkin Spice Lawsuit From Five Watt Coffee

Curried Lentil Turkey SoupI love Thanksgiving. It's one of my favorite holidays for a few reasons. First, it always falls on a Thursday, making it easy to plan. Second, I always take Thursday off to celebrate it with my husband's family, so it's like a bonus Thanksgiving. Third, a weekend always follows, so it feels like a long vacation from work. And lastly, it revolves around food, and who doesn't like food?