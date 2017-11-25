Mike’s Mix: Pumpkin Spice Lawsuit From Five Watt Coffee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, it’s a kick of caffeine with your favorite fall spice — and a dash of booze, of course.
To make Pumpkin Spice syrup, combine:
- 1 15 oz can Pumpkin Puree
- 2 cups Water
- 4 cups (packed) Brown Sugar
Mix well in a saucepan, then bring to a boil. Cut heat, and add these spices:
- 1 tsp Ground Cinnamon
- 1 ½ tsp Ground Nutmeg
- 1 tsp Ground Cloves
- 1 tsp Ground Ginger
Let simmer for 10 minutes and strain. Syrup will be thick; use a spoon to encourage strainer to drain.
Separately, make Vanilla Bean syrup:
- 4 cups Demerara Sugar
- 4 cups Water
- 4 Madagascar Vanilla Beans (cut, and scraped)
Combine in a saucepan and bring to boil; simmer for 10 minutes.
To Build 1 Drink:
In a 20 oz cup combine:
- 1 oz Pumpkin Spice syrup
- ¾ oz Vanilla Bean syrup
- 6 dashes of Dashfire Cinnamon Bitters
- 2 shots of Espresso
- Steamed Whole Milk
Leave about 1″ of room for whipped cream, topped with a dusting of ground cinnamon
Five Watt Coffee is a two-location coffee company, with locations in the Kingfield neighborhood of southwest Minneapolis, and the Beltrami neighborhood of northeast Minneapolis. In addition to the one-of-a-kind coffee drinks that have defined the Kingfield location, the Beltrami location serves food, beer, wine, and low-proof cocktails.