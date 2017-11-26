Following Groping Accusations, Franken Gives Exclusive Interview To WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Sunday, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken sat down for his first on-camera interview since allegations of sexual harassment came to light more than a week ago.

The senator faced questions from WCCO’s Esme Murphy. The interview, which was recorded in Washington D.C., will air Sunday night on WCCO 4 News at 10.

The interview will also be available on WCCO.com and WCCO’s Facebook page.

The first explosive allegation against the two-term senator came from former fitness model and sportscaster Leeann Tweeden on Nov. 16.

She says the senator groped her while she slept and forcibly kissed her during a skit rehearsal on their 2006 USO tour.

Franken released an apology, saying the picture was meant to be funny but clearly wasn’t.

In the following days, however, three more women came forward, alleging Franken groped them on the back side during photo opportunities while he was campaigning or in office.

While two accusers remain anonymous, Lindsay Menz says Franken groped her while she posed for a photo with him at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

Franken has released a series of apologies in statements over the past 10 days, saying he needs to be more careful or sensitive but never outright denied the accounts of his accusers.

There have been calls for Franken to resign on both sides of the aisle and also staunch defenders, including many women who have worked with him both as a comedian and politician.

Franken’s most recent apology came in a statement on Thanksgiving in which he stated he needs to work to regain the trust of his constituents here in Minnesota.