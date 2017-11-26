Sheriff: Snowmobile Goes Through Ice In St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 24-year-old Duluth man had to be rescued after his snowmobile went through the ice on Sunday in St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the Rice Lake Dam boat landing on a report that a snowmobile had gone through the ice. The snowmobiler was able to jump from the snowmobile before it sank and was not injured.
Emergency responders used an air boat to rescue the snowmobiler, who was about 1.5 miles from the shore.
Authorities say the snowmobiler went through a pressure ridge in the ice that stretches across the entire lake. The section has several spots of open water and ice that is less than one inch thick. Authorities are urging extreme caution if you’re heading out on the ice. Most Lakes still have unsafe conditions due to our recent mild weather.