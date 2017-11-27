Franken Heads Back To Senate After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly two weeks after allegations of sexual misconduct, Sen. Al Franken is heading back to work.
“I’ve let a lot of people down,” Franken told a group of reporters outside his Senate office Monday.
It’s the first time Franken has stepped out publicly since radio anchor Leeann Tweeden first accused the senator of forcibly kissing her and taking a photo of himself groping her while she was asleep during a 2006 USO tour. Since she came forward, three other women say Franken grabbed their butts while taking photos with them in 2007, 2008 and 2010.
In an exclusive interview with WCCO Sunday, Franken apologized, but didn’t specifically deny the allegations.
“I’m not going to make any excuses. I am embarrassed and ashamed, of some of what has come out,” Franken said Sunday.
In the Senate, Franken said his focus will be the upcoming fight over the Republican tax bill and a push for stronger net neutrality regulations.