Jordan Murphy Earns Third Straight Big Ten Honor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the third straight time, Gophers’ junior forward Jordan Murphy has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

He’s the first player to earn the award three straight weeks since Evan Turner did it with Ohio State in 2009. Murphy had three straight double-doubles last week as the Gopher basketball game got three wins to improve to 7-0 on the season.

He had 20 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday in just 22 minutes in a win over Alabama A&M. He also led the Gophers to wins over UMass and Alabama in the Barclays Center Classic. Murphy had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the 69-51 win over UMass on Friday.

On Saturday, he added a first-half double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds as Minnesota beat Alabama 89-84. Murphy was named the MVP of the Barclays Center Classic.

Over the three wins, Murphy averaged 18.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Minnesota, ranked No. 12, hosts No. 10-ranked Miami Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

