Jennifer Lopez Headlining ‘Super Saturday Night’ In Minneapolis Feb. 3

Filed Under: Downtown Minneapolis, Jennifer Lopez, Nomadic Live, Super Bowl LII, Super Saturday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jennifer Lopez will be headlining a concert in downtown Minneapolis on Feb. 3, ahead of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Officials made the announcement Monday morning. Lopez will be performing a concert at the Nomadic Live at the Armory in downtown Minneapolis. The show will feature a collection of her greatest hits and a sample of her new music.

She’ll headline “Super Saturday Night,” now in its 13th year, which will feature some of the biggest names in the entertainment world.

Lopez has exceeded $75 million in record sales for her career and more than $2 billion in box office sales.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch