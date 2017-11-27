Jennifer Lopez Headlining ‘Super Saturday Night’ In Minneapolis Feb. 3

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jennifer Lopez will be headlining a concert in downtown Minneapolis on Feb. 3, ahead of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Officials made the announcement Monday morning. Lopez will be performing a concert at the Nomadic Live at the Armory in downtown Minneapolis. The show will feature a collection of her greatest hits and a sample of her new music.
She’ll headline “Super Saturday Night,” now in its 13th year, which will feature some of the biggest names in the entertainment world.
Lopez has exceeded $75 million in record sales for her career and more than $2 billion in box office sales.