TwinsFest Tickets Go On Sale Monday

MINNEAPPOLIS (WCCO) – Tickets for the annual weekend event to kick off the Minnesota Twins season went on sale Monday morning.
TwinsFest tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. The event is from Friday, Jan. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 21, at Target Field. Officials say more than 60 current, former and future Twins players are expected to attend over the course of the weekend.
There is renewed excitement for the Twins in 2018 after becoming the first time in MLB history to go from losing more than 100 games to making the playoffs.
Tickets for the home opener on April 5 will go on sale at TwinsFest. Metro Transit will offer free rides on all buses and rail lines for TwinsFest attendees.
TwinsFest will feature several interactive activities. Players will be available for autographs, photo opportunities and sports memorabilia will also be available.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger on Monday. They’ll be $40 for adults and $20 for kids after.