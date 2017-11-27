Vikings Enjoy Thanksgiving With NFC North Lead

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Talk about a nice way to spend your Thanksgiving weekend.

On top of your division, and every other team in your division lost this week. The Minnesota Vikings went back to work on Monday, and as Mike Max reports, they are focused on December but can’t hide what has become a special season.

After getting to Thanksgiving 9-2, the Vikings had a chance to relax and watch some football.

“Yeah I watched a little bit. I watched a handful of games with my Dad. Me and my Dad have always watched a lot of football together so it’s kind of nice to get that little tradition back,” running back C.J. Ham said.

You could tell Vikings coach Mike Zimmer does not want them thinking playoffs. That’s too big picture. But you also sense that this team understands that at 9-2, they’re in the midst of something special. That could be even better.

Just don’t tell anybody how much fun this has been, because that’s not proper football protocol.

“Just stay hungry. Continue to play with that chip on our shoulders. Just find a way to keep winning games,” running back Jerick McKinnon said.

It’s easy to get a reminder. Looming this week is the defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons, and it looks like they got their mojo back.

“They’re a good team. They obviously had a really good year last year and they’re playing at a high level right now,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “Last week I was able to watch the game, which was nice to kind of get a good idea of what they like to do.”

And what really has to matter now is how you finish, not what has been.

“It’s only special after the season and you win a Super Bowl. Right now we’ve still got work to do and that’s the mentality that everybody has,” cornerback Terence Newman said.

After playing the Falcons on the road, they follow that up playing at 8-3 Carolina. So if the Vikings are going to get one of those top two seeds, they are definitely going to have to earn it. The tie-breakers are all in their favor right now, but subject to change.