ATV Falls Through Ice, 2 Anglers Missing In Beltrami County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two anglers are missing, and authorities found their ATV in the waters of a Beltrami County lake Friday afternoon.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s office, a 29-year-old Princeton woman and a 28-year-old Stacy had rented a sleeper fish house from a resort on Upper Red Lake through Sunday. The two reportedly did not return to the resort, and a car belonging to one of them was still parked there.

On Monday, deputies found their ATV submerged in the water near a hole in the ice and say they think the missing man and woman fell in. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office says recovery efforts are underway.

