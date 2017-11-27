Mpls. Alternative School Seeking Help After Vandals ‘Trashed’ Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A south Minneapolis school that primarily serves Native-American youth is asking for help after it says vandals broke into the school over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and “trashed” the building.
On a GoFundMe page, the Nawayee Center School says that vandals stole the school’s vans, vandalized student artwork and even made off with the school’s hamster.
Photos of the vandalism show an office and a classroom strewn with files and school paintings marked with spray paint. The school, which is located in Minneapolis’ Phillips neighborhood, says that staff and students are “deeply saddened” by the destruction.
The school is looking to raise $10,000 to cover the damages.
According to its website, Nawayee Center is an alternative high school (grades 7-12) that generally serves Native American youth.