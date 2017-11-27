Police: Teen Arrested In St. Cloud Arson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night after several garages were damaged in an arson.
St. Cloud police responded at about 8:34 p.m. Saturday to a garage fire at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of West St. Germain Street. When firefighters arrived, the garage was on fire with flames showing through the roof.
Crews put out the fire at the garage, which was located in a row of eight garages that were all detached from the apartment complex. An investigation showed a 15-year-old male intentionally started the fire in the garage.
The juvenile was taken into custody and placed in the Stearns County Jail before being transferred to a juvenile detention center on suspicion of second-degree arson. Authorities say there were no injuries in the incident, and the male had ties to the garage where the fire was started.
St. Cloud fire officials say three garages sustained heavy damage in the fire, and others had smoke damage. Authorities estimated total damages at $130,000, with $30,000 being in structural damage.
Waite Park police assisted the St. Cloud Fire Department at the scene.