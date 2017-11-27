Restaurant: Victim In St. Paul Hit-And-Run Was Biking Home From Work

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A popular Twin Cities restaurant says one of its workers is the cyclist currently fighting for his life after a weekend hit-and-run in St. Paul.
Brasa Rotisserie identified the victim as Jose H., adding that he had just finished his shift Saturday night at the restaurant’s St. Paul location when he was struck around midnight by an SUV.
Witnesses told police that the SUV ran a red light at the intersection of 7th Street West and Grand Avenue, hit the cyclist and sped off.
Brasa says Jose was wearing a helmet and a headlamp. Emergency crews found him unconscious in the street and brought him to Regions Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
On Sunday, Jose underwent several surgeries. Brasa says he remains in critical condition.
St. Paul police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver. The suspect vehicle is described a tan-colored SUV with likely front-end damage.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call investigators at 651-291-1111.