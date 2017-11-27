Student Biking To Monticello High Struck By Another Student’s Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are investigating after a student at Monticello High School was struck by another student’s car as he biked into school Monday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of School Boulevard and Fallon Avenue.

The cyclist, a 16-year-old boy, was riding north in the crosswalk on Fallon when he was struck by a car driven by a 16-year-old girl.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. Emergency crews brought him to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The driver was not hurt in the crash. Her car was towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

