UND Students Arrested After AR-15, 60 Pounds Of Pot Found In Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in North Dakota say two college students from the Twin Cities are behind bars after a drug task force seized 60 pounds of marijuana from a home.
The Grand Forks Police Department says 21-year-old Cade Hoben and 20-year-old Mark Hildahl were arrested on Nov. 21 after the narcotics task force served a search warrant on a home just east of the University of North Dakota campus.
Inside the home, task force officers found 60 pounds of pot, numerous pills, an AR-15 rifle and nearly $70,000 in cash.
Both men are students at University of North Dakota and are from the Twin Cities area.