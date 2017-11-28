Home For The Holidays: Donate by calling 1-800-542-9226 or texting MACV to 41444 | Send an ornament

UND Students Arrested After AR-15, 60 Pounds Of Pot Found In Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in North Dakota say two college students from the Twin Cities are behind bars after a drug task force seized 60 pounds of marijuana from a home.

gfntf seizure UND Students Arrested After AR 15, 60 Pounds Of Pot Found In Home

(credit: Grand Forks Police Department)

The Grand Forks Police Department says 21-year-old Cade Hoben and 20-year-old Mark Hildahl were arrested on Nov. 21 after the narcotics task force served a search warrant on a home just east of the University of North Dakota campus.

Inside the home, task force officers found 60 pounds of pot, numerous pills, an AR-15 rifle and nearly $70,000 in cash.

Both men are students at University of North Dakota and are from the Twin Cities area.

