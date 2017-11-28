Gas Prices Expected To Be High For Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just as one holiday road trip comes to an end, we’re hearing that we shouldn’t expect any Christmas presents in the gas prices department.
Prices through the end of the year are expected to be the highest since 2014.
AAA says, despite a forecasted five to 20 cent drop in the coming weeks, drivers will see higher than usual December gas prices.
The reasons: Continued fallout from two major hurricanes, demand is up, and there’s growth in gasoline exports.
The national average for Tuesday is $2.50 a gallon, up 36 cents from this time last year.
The statewide average in Minnesota is $2.47 Tuesday morning. This time last year, we were under $2 a gallon.