8 Juveniles Rescued After Entering St. Paul Cave Complex

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say eight juveniles to be escorted out of a St. Paul cave complex Tuesday morning after a city employee saw them go in and they didn’t come back out.

The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the incident in the area of Watergate Marina at 2500 Crosby Farm Road. A St. Paul Public Works employee saw a group of juveniles enter the caves with backpacks at about 10 a.m. The worker did not see them emerge, and called the fire department.

Fire officials say the group ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old.

A St. Paul Fire Department technical rescue team located the juveniles after about a 20-minute search and got them out of the caves.

Authorities say one female suffered minor injuries and is being evaluated. The others were handed over to police for possible citations. Authorities say the fire department typically gets three or four calls per year for this type of incident.

Fire officials say the entrance the juveniles used to enter the caves was previously closed with a steel plate. The group dug around it to gain an entry point. Public works officials, the fire department and parks department will work to re-seal the entrance point.

