Domino’s Pizza Unveils Baby Registry

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fresh from the oven, Domino’s now has a baby registry.
The pizza chain partnered with Gugu Guru, a registry consulting company, to make it happen.
Featured products are different food packages like “Hormonal and Hangry – the Struggle is Real,” which includes pizza, a calzone, a sandwich, pasta, and dessert.
Domino’s is also offering gender reveal pizzas. And, for the shower, a “diaper pizza.” And you can wrap up all gifts in their pizza wrapping paper.
You can also find children’s clothes like pizza pants and pepperoni pizza moccasins.