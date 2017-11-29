Garrison Keillor Says MPR Fired Him Over ‘Improper Behavior’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Garrison Keillor, the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” says he’s been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he says he was fired over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.” He didn’t give details of the allegation.

MPR confirmed the firing, saying Keillor’s contracts were terminated after it learned of allegations relating to his conduct on A Prairie Home Companion. MPR says, as of yet, there are no similar allegations involving other staff.

“MPR takes these allegations seriously and we are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful and supportive work environment for all employees and everyone associated with MPR. We want a workplace where anyone who experiences unwanted behavior feels comfortable in reporting concerns to MPR. Discrimination, harassment, retaliation or other inappropriate behaviors will not be tolerated,” MPR said. “MPR will end its business relationships with Mr. Keillor’s media companies effective immediately.”

Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac” for syndication.

MPR says as part of the termination, it will no longer rebroadcast “The Best of A Prairie Home Companion” hosted by Keillor. It will also end distribution and broadcast of The Writer’s Almanac.

On Tuesday, Keillor penned a column defending Sen. Al Franken, who is currently facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, beginning with radio host Leeann Tweeden.

“On the flight home, in a spirit of low comedy, Al ogled Miss Tweeden and pretended to grab her and a picture was taken. Eleven years later, a talk show host in LA, she goes public, and there is talk of resignation,” Keillor wrote. “This is pure absurdity, and the atrocity it leads to is a code of public deadliness. No kidding.”

