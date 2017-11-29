Twin Cities Man Devoted Life To Movie Box Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is fondly remembered for his passion for movies and for the enthusiasm he brought to his part-time job.

John Kostecky worked as a box office cashier at the Riverview Theater in Minneapolis for 26 years. John was a familiar face to regulars at the movie theater.

His wife says he wanted customers to enjoy their time there, as much as they did throughout their 48 years of marriage. We learned from his family what made John’s Life Story so memorable.

“I knew John was special when I first met him. I met him in 8th grade at Folwell Jr. High,” said his wife, Carol Kostecky.

They married at the tender age of 19, and for nearly 50 years, maintained a tradition of date night at the movies.

“We were here every Friday night, even if the movie was the same movie, we’d still come and watch it again,” Carol said.

And not just at any theater. But at the Riverview, where tickets are just a few dollars to see films getting a second run.

John Kostecky’s affection for this place led him to taking a part-time job there in 1991, selling tickets in the box office.

“He would say something to every single person who came in the door to buy a ticket. Just a little jab at someone, a comment. ‘What are you doing with this young lady? She’s 80,'” said his son, Dan Kostecky.

“He could talk to anyone. He could lighten the mood at any time,” added Carol.

His wife, Carol, says John’s approach to fatherhood was admirable.

“He just spread the love. Honest to goodness, the thing I would say about John is that it was always a love story,” said Carol.

He was committed to finding time to have fun, and to relax with the people he loved.

“John was always in the moment, and nothing was ever that big of a deal,” she said.

Not even a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer two years ago.

“What I think I learned is that you appreciate every day, you don’t try to cram too much in it. You pay attention to people, you take time for people. I always knew he was special and I always felt fortunate that he chose me,” said Carol.

John Kostecky was 67 years old when he died earlier this month.