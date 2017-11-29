‘Lola’s On The Lake’ Approved For Lake Calhoun In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new dining experience will be lakeside in Minneapolis this summer.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Wednesday night approved a proposal from Lola’s Cafe for “Lola’s on the Lake” to take over the food pavilion at Lake Calhoun. The contract with Tin Fish in that space expires at the end of the year.
The five-year lease, approved by unanimous vote, includes plans for kiosks at the side of the food pavilion to speed up service and rent blankets, tables and reusable bags for diners to eat in the park.
The proposed menu features crab cakes, wings, rib tips, tacos, salads, sandwiches and dining options for kids, the Park Board said Wednesday night.