Before REAL ID Deadline, MN Outsources Drivers Licensing Services

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After widespread problems plagued the state’s new motor vehicle registration system, Minnesota will begin outsourcing the drivers licensing portion of the service.

The law requires the state to start issuing new REAL IDs in October, so Minnesota has less than a year to make preparations for the change.

On Tuesday, Minnesota IT Services and the Department of Public Safety announced a $26 million contract with FAST Enterprises.

The IT company will provide the software, implementation services, conversion, and training for Minnesota’s driver’s license IT system.

WCCO-TV spoke with one woman at the DMV today who tells us if there were any hiccups that would delay her from getting her new license, she couldn’t do her job.

“I basically put off all other plans for the day just because I didn’t know how many hours I would be here,” Josie Stromseth said.

FAST Enterprises has already completed similar rollouts in 11 other states and can use its existing software to help the state meet their deadline.

Minnesotans can continue to use their current driver’s license to board domestic flights until Jan. 22.