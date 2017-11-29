Police Looking For ‘Grinch & Pals’ After Christmas Decorations Slashed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas decorations may be in danger in Sartell after police there say “the Grinch and his pals” destroyed part of a family’s outdoor holiday display.
In a Facebook post, the Sartell Police Department says the decorations were knifed outside a home on the 1300 block of 4th Street North.
The Star Tribune reports that the vandalism happened Monday night, when the family’s two Christmas-themed Minion blow-ups were slashed. One of the Minions “took a knife to the head,” the family told the newspaper.
A dark colored SUV with loud exhaust was seen leaving the scene, police say, adding that other acts against Christmas displays occurred on the city’s north side in recent days.
In the Facebook post, police told residents not to hesitate to call if their Christmas displays are damaged, tampered with, or stolen.
“This is not a bother and what we are here for,” the post said.