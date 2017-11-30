1 Killed In Chisago City Trailer Home Fire

Filed Under: Chisago City, Fatal Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a fatal fire in Chisago City early Thursday morning.

Lake Area police say the fire was reported at 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the Berglund Trailer Court, located on Berglund Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers observed one trailer completely engulfed in flames with strong winds pushing flames and smoke into a second mobile home that was partially involved.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before any other homes became involved.

The remains of one person were found in the first trailer. The resident of the second trailer escaped without injury, but the trailer is a total loss.

There are no indications of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

