Duluth Police To Allow Facial Hair For The Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Duluth Police Department is doing something not done in a century.
Since the 1800s, the department has had a strict facial hair policy.
Mustaches are allowed, beards are not.
There’s an actual reason for this, gas masks can’t properly seal over a face with facial hair.
But the chief relaxed the policy for November and December, allowing officers to grow a beard if they make a donation to two local charities.
More than 50 officers are participating.
On Wednesday, about half of the officers recreated a picture from the 1890’s, showing police with their facial hair back then.