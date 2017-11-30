Duluth Police To Allow Facial Hair For The Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Duluth Police Department is doing something not done in a century.

Since the 1800s, the department has had a strict facial hair policy.

Mustaches are allowed, beards are not.

There’s an actual reason for this, gas masks can’t properly seal over a face with facial hair.

But the chief relaxed the policy for November and December, allowing officers to grow a beard if they make a donation to two local charities.

More than 50 officers are participating.

On Wednesday, about half of the officers recreated a picture from the 1890’s, showing police with their facial hair back then.

