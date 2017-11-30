Vikings’ QB Keenum Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings quarterback Case Keenum has gone from a backup at the beginning of the season to the NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

On Thursday, the team announced Keenum received the honor for his stellar performance in the month of November.

Keenum finished the month with a passer rating of 114.0 with a 71.1 percent completion percentage, throwing 866 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The Texas native also added 39 yards and a touchdown via 13 rushes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 19: Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings drops back to pass the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on November 19, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Keenum helped the team’s offense surpass 400-plus yards of offense each week – while being sacked only twice.

It’s the first time Keenum has won the award. He’s the second Viking this year to receive a player of the month award, with defensive end Everson Griffen winning the defensive award for October.

It’s the fourth time in Vikings’ history where the team won back-to-back player of the month awards.

