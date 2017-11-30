Report: Dog Shoots Hunter In Northern Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A dog reportedly shot a hunter in northern Iowa this week.

KIMT.com reports that the state’s Department of Natural Resources says a pheasant hunter was hit by a shotgun blast Wednesday after a dog stepped on a rifle that was left on the ground.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the Boone River Greenbelt Conservation Public Hunting Area.

The hunter, 36-year-old William Rancourt of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was hit in the back with birdshot from about 20 yards away.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Iowa officials says hunters should be sure their guns are unload and their safeties are on before lying them on the ground.

