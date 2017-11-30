Sheriff: Drunk Driver Hits Bicyclist In Western Wisconsin

Filed Under: Bicyclist Hit, Brian Warwick, Drunk Driver, St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 52-year-old Illinois man was hurt Thursday after being hit by a drunk driver in western Wisconsin who fled the scene, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 1:01 p.m. on the 1000 block of Highway 12 in Warren, Wis. An investigation showed a 43-year-old man driving a 2013 Ford Focus was heading westbound on Highway 12 when he hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist hit the driver’s windshield and flew over into the north ditch. The driver, identified as Brian Warwick of Roberts, Wis., didn’t stop at the scene and was followed by a witness until sheriff’s deputies stopped him in Hudson, Wis.

Warwick was arrested for hit-and-run causing injury and intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the St. Croix County Jail, pending charges.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life threatening injuries.

