Light Rail Derails In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A light-rail train has derailed in downtown Minneapolis.

According to Metro Transit, the derailment happened around 11 a.m. north of the Government Plaza Station. It is believed tthe northbound Blue Line train came off the tracks when it passed over an insecure lid on a rail access box.

Metro Transit says Green and Blue line Trains are not running in downtown Minneapolis between U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field.

Metro Transit says they’re working to provide replacement bus service between the locations.

“Until the train can be put back on the tracks, Blue Line and Green Line trains are unable to operate between the Target Field and Government Plaza stations,” Metro Transit said in a statement. “Light rail service is operating as normal at U.S. Bank Stadium and at all other Blue Line and Green Line stations. Replacement buses are operating between effected stations.”

No injuries were reported.

