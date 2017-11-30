Minnesota County Attorneys Sue Manufacturers Over Opioid Issue

Filed Under: Opioid Addiction, opioids, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Louis County attorney and other Minnesota county attorneys are suing opioid manufacturers over a growing addiction problem in the state.

In a news conference Thursday morning, officials announced litigation against pharmaceutical opioid manufacturers and distributors of opioid pain medications. St. Louis County officials say there have been 167 overdose deaths in the area between 2011 and 2016.

Those include heroin, opioids and other prescription pain drugs.

Officials are hoping the lawsuit will help slow the use, abuse and illegal distribution of opioids. Officials also say the financial benefit could result in better education, treatment, training and social services in curing opioid addiction.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed before the end of the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch