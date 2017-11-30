Minnesota County Attorneys Sue Manufacturers Over Opioid Issue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Louis County attorney and other Minnesota county attorneys are suing opioid manufacturers over a growing addiction problem in the state.
In a news conference Thursday morning, officials announced litigation against pharmaceutical opioid manufacturers and distributors of opioid pain medications. St. Louis County officials say there have been 167 overdose deaths in the area between 2011 and 2016.
Those include heroin, opioids and other prescription pain drugs.
Officials are hoping the lawsuit will help slow the use, abuse and illegal distribution of opioids. Officials also say the financial benefit could result in better education, treatment, training and social services in curing opioid addiction.
The lawsuit is expected to be filed before the end of the year.