Park Board Approves $1M Peavey Park Renovation Plans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A south Minneapolis park will soon see some major upgrades.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approved a $1 million renovation plan Thursday for Peavey Park, that includes a new playground, picnic shelter and multi-use field.
The Park Board says construction will begin next spring, and is the second phase of improvements that began with a new basketball court currently under construction.
The board expects to award construction contracts early next year. The Ventura Village and Phillips West neighborhood association raised enough money for the picnic shelter, and the rest of the funding comes from the Park Board’s Capital Improvement Program.