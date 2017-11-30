Man Gets 30 Years In Minneapolis Mechanic’s Beating Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old man convicted in the January stabbing and beating death of a neighborhood mechanic in Minneapolis was sentenced on Wednesday.
Rondell Russell Camp was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Steve Parker Sr. Camp was also found guilty of aggravating circumstances in the death, that the killing was cruel and the victim was vulnerable.
Camp was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison, with credit for 302 days served.
The incident happened Jan. 29 on the 3700 block of Aldrich Ave. N. Police responded after witnesses saw Camp crawling in an alley and screaming in pain. He told officers there was a dead body in a nearby garage.
Parker was found dead on the garage floor with several cuts to his head and broken bones in his face. He also had a stab wound on the left side of his neck, under his ear.
A complaint in the case states Parker repaired cars in the garage frequently, and there was a loud argument inside the garage before Camp was heard in the alley. His attorneys argued Camp acted in self-defense because Parker had a gun. But the gun was on the other side of the garage with no blood, indicating Parker wasn’t holding it when he was attacked.