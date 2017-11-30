Workin’ For The Weekend: Monster Trucks & Holiday Fun

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is the first of five weekends in December, and there is no shortage of things to do.

Whether you prefer monster trucks or delicate flowers, we found something for everyone.

Holiday Flower Show

Looking for a beautiful backdrop for your holiday family photo?

Como Zoo’s Holiday Flower Show opens this weekend featuring hundreds of soft pink and white poinsettias.

The show will take place in the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory until Jan. 7.

Every Saturday leading up to Christmas, families can use the backdrop for photos for a $5 fee.

Family photos take place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Grand Meander

A favorite holiday tradition is happening this weekend in St. Paul.

The annual Grand Meander is this Saturday on Grand Avenue.

The day features breakfast with Santa, art shows, musical performances, carolers, trolley rides and a soup tasting contest.

As part of a long standing tradition, Grand Spectacle will also offer freshly-roasted chestnuts.

Holidazzle

The Holidazzle continues this weekend!

Celebrate the holiday season with ice skating in Loring Park, Santa visits, a kid zone, bonfires and live music.

Fireworks take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.

This weekend’s featured movie is Beauty and the Beast, playing at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Monster Jam

Finally, truckloads of dirt will be dumped on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium for Monster Jam!

Get ready to cling to the edge of your seat with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement.

The sport features male and female world-class drivers competing for the same championship on the same track.

Monster Jam is this Saturday at 7 p.m.