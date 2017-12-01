Social Media Threat Prompts Increased Police Presence At Stillwater H.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Oak Park Heights police say there was increased police presence at Stillwater High School Friday after a possible threat was found on social media Thursday evening.
Police say they were made aware of a possible threat posted on social media referencing the high school. After an immediate investigation, police determined there was no threat to the school in conjunction with the social media posting.
Police say they have determined a possible subject who made the post.
“The parents of the subject who had made the post also cooperated with the investigation to allow us to quickly alleviate the concern over the threat,” police said. “The school was able to disseminate information to all persons of the continued safety of the students and facility.”
There was increased presence at the school Friday morning as a calming effort, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the full scope.