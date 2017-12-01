Franken Accuser Regrets Not Slapping Him ‘Across The Face’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A veteran accusing Sen. Al Franken of touching her inappropriately is speaking out.

Stephanie Kemplin said Franken touched her breast right before taking a photo during a USO tour in 2003.

“I am in the Army, I am fighting in a war. Why didn’t I slap him across the face?” Kemplin said.

The alleged incident was before Franken was a politician.

Kemplin is the fifth woman to accuse the Minnesota Democrat of such conduct.

She says she forgives Franken, and does not want him to lose his job.

The 41 year old hopes sharing her story sets a good example for her daughter, and empowers others to speak up.

“Even if it’s been 14 years, even if it’s been 14 months, 14 days, it’s never too late to stand up for yourself and say that it was wrong,” she said.

The Senator’s office released a statement that says he has never intentionally engaged in that kind of conduct, and that he is fully committed to cooperating with an ethics investigation into the matter.

Franken posted a long statement to Facebook late Friday afternoon, which was focused solely on his work in the Senate.

“After a lot of reflecting with my family over the Thanksgiving holiday, I was glad to continue my work in the Senate this week doing the job the people of Minnesota sent me here to do,” Franken said.