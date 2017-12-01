Breweries Bracing For Battalion Of Beer Lovers Brought By Big Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The king of beers might need to make some room on the throne when the Super Bowl comes to town.

Twin Cities breweries are busy making plans to make sure football fans have their craft brew fix. WCCO’s Liz Collin visited some of the state’s biggest breweries today to see what’s on tap.

“If you’re gonna be here you might as well really dig into it and get out there,” Surly’s Senior Events Manager Andrea Graham said.

At Surly the Super Bowl playbook is filling up fast, focused first on making the most of a space typically deserted in the middle of winter.

“Out here in the beer garden kind of a winter wonderland of food and beer and games and hopefully snow,” Graham said.

Surly’s kitchen will bring the heat with new menu items and a box of food for order so you can take some of Surly to your own Super Bowl party.

The brewery will also add a new brew days before the big game. “60 Below” commemorates the coldest day on record in Minnesota.

“We are over the moon about the opportunity to just be in front of so many more people. We’re talking hundreds of thousands of people,” Fulton’s Marketing Director Tucker Gerrick said.

Fulton is one of many businesses expecting a boom in the North Loop. With the help of Cenex their patio will be transformed into a warming house with bonfires and blankets.

And, the brand will be behind a giant ice bar that will go up mid-December at Bloomington’s South Loop space.

“Between the two events we’re actually fully embracing the cold,” Gerrick said.

And, with both Fulton and Surly brands already selling in several states, they’re hoping for some spillover past football festivities that they’d be fine with this time.

“It’s important for us to be able to come to the source and get fresh craft beer in the place that it’s made. It’s never gonna be better than that,” Gerrick said.

Back to Surly’s new beer — they’ll introduce “60 Below” on Feb. 2. That’s the anniversary of the coldest day recorded in Tower, Minnesota.