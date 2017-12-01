Officials: More Nazi Graffiti Found On Macalester Campus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Nazi graffiti has been found on the campus of Macalester College in St. Paul.
School officials announced two swastikas were found Thursday on a library study table.
This is the fifth reported incidence of hateful graffiti discovered on campus in the past three months.
Anyone with information on those responsible for this vandalism is urged to call campus security at 651-696-6555, or the Office of Student Affairs at 651-696-6220.
School officials they have reported this to St. Paul police.