Minnehaha Academy Demolition To Begin Next Week

Filed Under: Local TV, Minnehaha Academy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Demolition of a Minneapolis school damaged in an explosion earlier this year is set to begin next week.

A gas leak at Minnehaha Academy on Aug. 2 sparked an explosion that destroyed portions of the Upper Campus and killed two school employees.

The demolition was delayed because the athletic and arts wings of the school, which bookended the destroyed portion, needed to be stabilized so they could stand on their own.

The school said removing debris from the site will take about two weeks, and once that is completed the destroyed portion will be pulled down.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch