Minnesota’s Best December Festivals (Part 1)

The month of December is an exceptionally busy one for this festival-fond state. To try and get as much coverage as possible without making a web page that’s a mile long, I’m going to report weekly this month. Today’s installment will include events through Sunday, Dec. 3. Check back next Monday for the following week.

St. Paul

A Victorian Christmas at the Ramsey House

Nov. 30-Dec. 3

The beautiful Alexander Ramsey House will be decorated to the hilt in period decorations—and there just might be cookies coming out of the wood-fired stove. Reservations recommended.

Minneapolis

Holidazzle

Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Outdoor skating, live music, holiday vendors, movie nights, seasonal lights—all at Loring Park.

Northfield

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Nov. 3–Dec. 3

This popular annual event is close to sold out (although there were still a few seats left at press time), but you check local TV listings—many stations nationally will carry it. Additionally, you can also purchase an audio or video stream of the concert.

Owatonna

Christmas in the Village

Dec. 1-2

Stop by the Steele County Historical Society and enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, a lavish cookie sale, true wassail, and visit Santa. On Saturday, tour highly decorated historic homes.

Le Sueur

W.W. Mayo House Afternoon Christmas Tour

Dec. 2

Tour the tiny home once inhabited by one of the founders of the Mayo Clinic, decorated for the holidays.

Wabasha

Old-Fashioned Christmas

Dec. 1-2

Christmas caroling, cookie walks, artists’ studio tours, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa, and cookie decorating, all in one of the lovely river towns of southeast Minnesota.

Mankato

The Betsy-Tacy Society Victorian Christmas

Dec. 2

Visit both Betsy and Tacy’s homes to see how the family prepared for Christmas.

Biwabik

Weihnachtsfest

Dec. 2

Horse-drawn trolley rides, children’s musical, ethnic foods, Christmas carols all reflect the town’s ethnic heritage.

St. Paul

Christmas Traditions Guided House Tours

Wed.-Fri., Sun. Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Costumed actors portray servants at the lavish James J. Hill House, giving living history tours.

Christmas Saturdays for Families

Dec. 2

Bring the kids to the James J. Hill House for arts and crafts and the fun of exploring a grand old mansion.

Lanesboro

Lanesboro Christmas Inn Tour

Dec. 3

Lanesboro’s community of beautiful bed and breakfasts opens up for holiday tours.

Minneapolis

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

Dec. 1-2

Independent crafters make the most of the wonderful Midtown Global Market to display and sell their wares. You’ll find fun items here that are often unlike most of what you’d see at other craft shows.

Caledonia

Winter Wonderland

Dec. 1-3

Parades, barn quilt tours, balloon launches, and the Historical Society’s Old-Fashioned Christmas. And—a hot air balloon rally!

St. Paul

Grand Meander

Dec. 2

Kick off the holiday shopping and noshing with a stroll down Grand Avenue’s 30-some blocks of independent (mostly) retailers and restaurants.

Annandale

Village Christmas

Dec. 2

Visit the Pioneer Park and see it dressed for Christmas long ago. Enjoy live music, shopping, roast marshmallows, and get some good old-fashioned corn bread and stew.

Grand Rapids

Christmas in the Logging Camp Family Day

Dec. 2

Dress warmly—you’ll be walking outdoors at the Forest History Center while observing lumberjacks in action and horses pulling carriages, before visiting the cook’s shack to see how lumberjacks celebrated decades ago.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.