Remmers To Miss 3rd Straight Game; Kendricks Questionable

Filed Under: Eric Kendricks, Local TV, Mike Remmers, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings offensive line will once again be shorthanded this week.

The team announced Friday right tackle Mike Remmers will miss Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

Remmers missed the past two games with a back injury. Rashod Hill has played in his stead.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks was listed as questionable with a hip injury. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he thinks Kendrick will play Sunday.

The Falcons’ top cornerback Desmond Trufant will not play this week, the team announced Friday. He suffered a concussion last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch