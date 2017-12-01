Remmers To Miss 3rd Straight Game; Kendricks Questionable

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings offensive line will once again be shorthanded this week.
The team announced Friday right tackle Mike Remmers will miss Sunday’s game at Atlanta.
Remmers missed the past two games with a back injury. Rashod Hill has played in his stead.
Linebacker Eric Kendricks was listed as questionable with a hip injury. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he thinks Kendrick will play Sunday.
The Falcons’ top cornerback Desmond Trufant will not play this week, the team announced Friday. He suffered a concussion last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon is questionable for Sunday’s game.