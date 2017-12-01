Police Identify Suspect In St. Cloud Apartment Shooting

Filed Under: Local TV, Robert Dawson, St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Cloud have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting that wounded a 50-year-old man.

St. Cloud police are searching for 29-year-old Robert Kerrell Levell Dawson. Police say they have probable cause to arrest Dawson for first degree assault with a firearm.

robert dawson mug Police Identify Suspect In St. Cloud Apartment Shooting

(credit: St. Cloud Police Department)

The shooting occurred Saturday night at an apartment on the 400 block of Ninth Avenue North.

The victim told police that he knew the gunman, who entered the victim’s apartment with three other men.

The gunman fired several times, but only hit the 50-year-old man once, leaving him with a gunshot wound to the back.

Dawson is 6-feet-3-inches tall and 160 pounds. Police say you should not approach Dawson if you see him. Anyone with information on Dawson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch