Police Identify Suspect In St. Cloud Apartment Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Cloud have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting that wounded a 50-year-old man.
St. Cloud police are searching for 29-year-old Robert Kerrell Levell Dawson. Police say they have probable cause to arrest Dawson for first degree assault with a firearm.
The shooting occurred Saturday night at an apartment on the 400 block of Ninth Avenue North.
The victim told police that he knew the gunman, who entered the victim’s apartment with three other men.
The gunman fired several times, but only hit the 50-year-old man once, leaving him with a gunshot wound to the back.
Dawson is 6-feet-3-inches tall and 160 pounds. Police say you should not approach Dawson if you see him. Anyone with information on Dawson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.