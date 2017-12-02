State Patrol: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Rockville Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Clear Lake man is dead after the Minnesota State Patrol says his car was struck after he failed to yield at a stop sign.
The accident happened Friday at about 10 p.m. on Highway 23 near County Road 8 in Rockville.
The state patrol says the 38-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was hit by an SUV traveling eastbound on Hwy. 23, driven by a 30-year-old man from St. Cloud.
The victim’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Ann McCulloch of Clear Lake, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol is investigating.