Twin Cities Girl’s Nonprofit Gives Gifts To Homeless Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities sixth grader is doing her part to make sure that kids in need have a happy holiday season.
“If it was me and I was really poor, and someone helped me, I would like remember that all my life,” 11-year-old Sanya Pirani said.
Sanya started a nonprofit called “Sanya’s Hope for Children” last year.
She and her partners put together 500 school bags for homeless children. They’re filling those bags with school supplies and a toy to give as Christmas gifts this holiday season.
Sonya says you’re never too old, or too young, to help people in need.