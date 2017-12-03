DFL Gubernatorial Hopefuls Calling For Franken To Step Down

By Esme Murphy
Filed Under: Al Franken, Erin Murphy, Esme Murphy, Talking Points

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Al Franken was back on the Senate floor this weekend offering a sharp critique of the GOP tax cut bill, saying it will benefit the wealthy and not the middle class.

Meanwhile, the Senate Ethics Committee is investigating allegations from five different women who have accused the senator of groping them.

Two of the alleged incidents occurred before Franken was a senator. The three other incidents allegedly happened while Franken was either campaigning or during his first term.

So far, the vast majority of prominent Minnesota Democratic women, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, have condemned the alleged harassment, but have not called on Franken to resign.

There are two notable exceptions: State Auditor Rebecca Otto and Rep. Erin Murphy.

Both are DFL candidates for governor, and both are calling for Franken to step down.

“It’s really important that we don’t condone the behavior, that we say it’s got to come to an end,” said Murphy, on WCCO Sunday Morning. “This is an issue about power and the abuse of power and it is hitting workplaces across the country, and it’s time for you — women and young men and for trans people — to say enough.”

No Democratic members of the U.S. Senate have called on Franken to step down.

