7 Treated For Suspected CO Poisoning In Northern Minn.

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say seven people are being treated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in northeastern Minnesota.

The Virginia Fire Department was dispatched about 10 a.m. Sunday to a duplex. Seven people who either lived at the duplex or were visiting were taken to a Virginia hospital. Several were then airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

Five emergency responders were evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure. The cause of the poisoning is under investigation.

