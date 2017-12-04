During ‘Cancer Screening Week,’ Dayton Shares His Own Story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton named this “Cancer Screening Week” in Minnesota.
A group of cancer survivors talked about their experiences at the announcement Monday morning. They all say early screening was important with their cancer treatment.
It was a year ago this month that doctors diagnosed Gov. Dayton with prostate cancer.
“I did an evaluation, I had prostate cancer surgery six weeks later and fortunately, up until this point, I’m cancer free — and that early detection was just crucial,” he said.
DFL State Senator Susan Kent, who battled breast cancer, says her early diagnosis meant she never missed a vote, but she says she was not lucky.
“I keep catching myself thinking, and saying, ‘I’m so lucky that it was so early, and that my treatments were easy, and that my prognosis is good. I’m so lucky,'” she said. “But we all know that it is not luck. Luck is chance and accident. This is no accident. This is the result of many efforts surrounding screening and early detection.”
Dayton says he wants to make sure cancer screenings are covered by all health insurance policies.