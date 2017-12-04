Minn. Musician One Of Several Accusing Met Opera Conductor Of Sex Abuse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – James Levine, the longtime music director and conductor at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, has been suspended amid an investigation following several allegations of sexual misconduct.

Chris Brown, who played bass with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, is one of the men claiming Levine sexually abused them. He told The New York Times about his encounter with one of the biggest names in classical music.

Brown told the newspaper that he was molested in 1968, when he was a teenager and studied under Levine. He says that the conductor — then 25 — convinced him to come to his room and molested him there.

Other men also came forward to The New York Times.

James LeStock was a student under Levine and reported a similar encounter in 1968. Ashok Pai recently filed a police report, saying he was abused by Levine in 1986.

The Metropolitan Opera responded to the accusations on Twitter, saying that an investigation is underway.

“This is a tragedy for anyone whose life has been affected,” the Met’s manager said.

Brown did not want to go on camera Monday. He said he was in tears when he spoke to The New York Times reporter.

The 66-year-old says that what happened still makes him emotional and has deeply affected his life.