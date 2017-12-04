Vikings Staying Focused Amid NFC North Title, Playoff Seed Talk

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — That the Minnesota Vikings can clinch their division with one more win is almost a forgone conclusion at this point. It’s now about holding on to that No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

“That’s the best part of the situation, being able to control our own destiny,” receiver Jarius Wright said. “Come this time of year we want to control our own destiny. So, so far we’ve set ourselves up really, really good.”

But with success comes its perils. And the Vikings have discussed being guarded about losing focus.

“Yeah it doesn’t mean a whole lot right now,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “Everybody’s talking about how we have the outright No. 1 seed, but there’s a lot of football left to play. A lot of things can change in the next four weeks. So we just have to keep controlling what we can control and taking it one week at a time.”

Even if, as crazy as this sounds, right now the Vikings are in line to hold home field advantage through the Super Bowl.

“Yeah I mean, the idea is great,” Thielen said. “But like I said before, I mean, four games left, so much can change in four games and there’s just a lot of football to play. And this is the most important time of the year. Teams that go far in the playoffs, they win games in December. And we’ve talked about that a long time.”

This week’s game at Carolina is actually really big from a playoff tiebreakers standpoint. One, it’s a conference game. Two, the Eagles have already beaten the Panthers, which is big from a common opponent’s standpoint. Minnesota has already won five straight on the road, something they haven’t done in a single season since 1974.

You can watch Sunday’s game right here on WCCO.