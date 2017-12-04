Red Bull Crashed Ice Returns To St. Paul In January

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – For the seventh time, Red Bull Crashed Ice is returning to St. Paul.
The annual event, set with the Cathedral of St. Paul as the backdrop, is scheduled for Jan. 19-20, 2018. St. Paul is the host to the longest and most challenging track on the Red Bull Crashed Ice circuit.
This year, the weekend in St. Paul is the first leg of a four event world series. It will feature 64 men and 16 women from around the world. Officials say new this year is an option to buy premium-viewing tickets. Otherwise, all general admission is free.
Red Bull Crashed Ice is expected to bring thousands to St. Paul and draws the most advanced ice cross downhill skaters from the world. Nearly 100,000 people attended the event last year on Saturday alone.
It’s expected to bring millions in revenue to St. Paul, just weeks before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.